Kansas Jayhawks vs. Oklahoma Sooners Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Oklahoma owns the football rivalry with Kansas, winning the last 13 meetings in a row and going 3-1 against the spread over the last four. The College Football Playoff-minded Sooners face a big number for Saturday night's border battle with the Jayhawks in Norman.

College football point spread: The Sooners opened as 35.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 54.4-15.4 Sooners (College football picks on every game)

Why the Kansas Jayhawks can cover the spread

Kansas nearly snapped a decade-long conference road losing streak last week, but gave up a late score and fell at Kansas State 21-17. The Jayhawks led the Wildcats 3-0 at the half and 17-14 well into the fourth quarter. They then gave up a Kansas State touchdown with just over two minutes to go, drove to the Wildcats' 32-yard line late in the last half-minute but lost a fumble, ending hopes of the upset.

Most importantly, though, Kansas hung on for the cover as a 10-point underdog.

On the day the Jayhawks out-gained Kansas State 347-301, held a 19-17 advantage in first downs and won time of possession by a 33/27 split. But they also failed on a fourth down from the KSU 27-yard line and lost that late fumble.

Kansas is now 3-2 ATS this season on the road, including a cover getting 27 points at West Virginia.

Why the Oklahoma Sooners can cover the spread

Oklahoma just won its fourth contest in a row, hanging on to beat Oklahoma State in the Bedlam game last week 48-47. The Sooners drove their first four possessions of the game 75, 75, 79 and 73 yards to scores, later led 34-21 but fell down 35-34. In the end Oklahoma allowed a Cowboys touchdown with a minute to go but managed a stop on a two-point conversion to secure the victory.

On the day Oklahoma amassed 702 yards of total offense, 353 on the ground and 349 through the air. So the Sooners have now out-gained and out-rushed every opponent this season except, of all teams, Army.

At 6-1 in conference play the Sooners are tied for first place in the Big 12 with West Virginia. Oklahoma is also rated No. 6 in this week's College Football Playoff rankings.

Smart betting pick

The Sooners won this matchup last year 41-3, just missing the cover as 39-point favorites. Now, while Oklahoma remains a CFP contender, its defense is spotty. Meanwhile, Kansas is better than it was last November. Also, the Sooners have a showdown with West Virginia next week, and will be tempted to rest starters once this game is in hand. Oklahoma should win this one easily but smart money takes the Jayhawks and the points.

College football betting trends

The total has gone under in three of Kansas's last four games vs Oklahoma.

Kansas is 0-13 SU in its last 13 games vs Oklahoma.

The total has gone under in four of Kansas's last five games on the road.

