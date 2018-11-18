SmackDown Beats Raw in 10-on-10 Tag Team Elimination Match at Survivor Series

Credit: WWE.com

SmackDown beat Raw at Survivor Series on Sunday in a 10-on-10 tag team elimination match that saw The Usos last eliminate The Revival for the win.

Jimmy Uso hit a splash from the top rope on Scott Dawson to secure the victory. Uso included an homage to his cousin Roman Reigns, mimicking Reigns' Superman punch before landing on Dawson.

Leading up to Survivor Series, matches determined who would captain each of the teams.

On SmackDown, The Usos beat New Day to earn the right to captain their squad, which was comprised of New Day, Sanity, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and The Colons.

Raw held a tag team Battle Royal that was won by Bobby Roode and Chad Gable, making them the captains. Joining them on the team were The Revival, The B-Team, The Ascension and Lucha House Party.

The tag team divisions on both brands were given the chance to shine significantly at Survivor Series, as Raw tag team champions AOP were booked to face SmackDown tag team champions The Bar as well.

While there were no titles involved in the 10-on-10 match, it represented a great opportunity for teams to separate themselves from the pack and emerge as championship contenders.

There were also some built-in storylines that had the potential to create inner turmoil.

On the SmackDown side, The Usos and New Day have great respect for each other, but they have also been rivals for a long time, which left the door open for some combustible moments.

Also, Sanity is the ultimate wild card, and there was no guarantee the group would be able to co-exist with others.

As for the Raw teams, Gable and Roode had a long-running feud with The Ascension, and there have recently been issues between The Revival and Lucha House Party since the teams are polar opposites.

Aside from Battle Royals, it isn't often that 20 wrestlers are in or around the ring at the same time, and that made for a chaotic environment that recalled some of the multi-team elimination matches that helped make Survivor Series a success in the late 1980s.

SmackDown used its considerable talent advantage to come out on top Sunday, and it is clear The Bar could have some difficult opponents to contend with in the title scene moving forward.

