Bleacher Report Expert Predictions for Week 12 in College Football

4 of 8

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

David Kenyon

I'm going with two, and it's probably who you expect in Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

I want to chat about UAB's trip to Texas A&M, though. This is a fascinating clash of strengths since both teams rely on the running game and also excel at stopping it. A&M's talent advantage should win out, but I fully anticipate UAB sticking around into the fourth quarter. How fun would that upset be?

Adam Kramer



Give me two teams overall, although this total could very well be zero. I loved what I saw out of Tennessee last week, but I think Missouri—which has a couple of nice wins in back-to-back weeks—will go on the road and handle the Vols in a letdown spot.

The other game I like—and this would be only a mild upset—is Ole Miss beating Vanderbilt (which is favored by three points). I know the Rebels have lost three in a row, but I've actually been impressed by their performances in defeat. I think their offense and passing game should play well here.

One other game to keep an eye on: Kentucky-Middle Tennessee. The Wildcats should win by double digits, but this isn't a typical pushover.

Kerry Miller



Put me down for a goose egg. There's just no way Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Auburn, LSU or South Carolina will lose their games, and I highly doubt Kentucky, Mississippi State or Texas A&M is in any real danger.

That just leaves Tennessee (vs. Missouri) and Vanderbilt (vs. Ole Miss) as the question marks. The Vols were mighty impressive in upsetting Kentucky last week, and that defense will do enough to get the job done against Drew Lock and Co. And Ole Miss has lost three straight and doesn't have a bowl game to play for, so I'll take the Commodores in a close one over the Rebels.

Brad Shepard



Only one. Ole Miss is going to go into Nashville and beat Vanderbilt to put Derek Mason's job security into question leading up to the Tennessee game.



The only other SEC team that really could (and perhaps should) get beat at home is the Volunteers, who are hosting a Missouri team that is playing well. But Jeremy Pruitt's team is playing better than it has all year and is coming off a dismantling of Kentucky at Neyland Stadium. Yes, Missouri's offense will present the Vols with a much stiffer test in the passing game, but Albert Okwuegbunam and Nate Brown being out with injuries help Tennessee. UT will win a close one in Neyland, leaving the Commodores as the only home team to suffer a setback on home soil.

Ian Wharton



Three. Tennessee will lose to Missouri, Texas A&M will lose to UAB, and Vanderbilt will lose to Ole Miss. The Volunteers and Tigers have each played better over the last two games, so that will be more interesting of a matchup than expected a few weeks ago. However, I favor the Tigers' explosive offense a little more, even on the road.

UAB has been so good but has been under the radar. The Blazers can reach 10-1 with a road win. The Aggies offense has broken down as the season has progressed, so UAB can steal one in a tough environment.

And watch for Ole Miss to get back on track after dropping three straight games. There's too much talent on offense for the Rebels to continue this slide.