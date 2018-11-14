John Dorsey Says Gregg Williams Will Interview for Browns' Full-Time HC Job

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns interim head coach Gregg Williams will be given the opportunity to land the full-time job.

According to NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano, Browns general manager John Dorsey commented on the coaching situation Wednesday, saying, "Gregg will get interviewed for the head coaching position. I think he deserves that."

Williams was named interim head coach last month following Hue Jackson's firing.

Cleveland started the season 2-5-1 under Jackson after it went 0-16 last season and 1-15 in 2016.

Williams coached the Browns to a 37-21 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9, but they bounced back with a 28-16 home win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday to improve to 3-6-1.

That victory ensured the Browns will finish with their best record since they went 7-9 in 2014.

Williams has previous head coaching experience, as he served in that role with the Buffalo Bills for three seasons from 2001 to 2003. His stint was largely unsuccessful, as they went 17-31 with no playoff appearances.

Since parting ways with the Bills, Williams has been a defensive coordinator for the Washington Redskins, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams and Browns.

Regarding the coaching search, Dorsey told Zac Jackson of The Athletic that he doesn't intend to tip his hand publicly: "When we had the first pick in the draft last year, I didn't say much. I'm not gonna say much."

Despite the Browns' struggles in recent years, they stand out as an attractive landing spot for prospective head coaches. They are loaded with young talent on offense in the form of quarterback Baker Mayfield, running back Nick Chubb, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and tight end David Njoku.

Cleveland also has some potentially special players on defense, including defensive end Myles Garrett, cornerback Denzel Ward and safety Jabrill Peppers.

Williams will have six more games to impress Dorsey, starting with a Nov. 25 road clash against the Cincinnati Bengals after a bye this week.