Carmelo Anthony Rumors: Lakers, Blazers, Pelicans Targeting SF If Cut by Rockets

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2018

Houston Rockets forward Carmelo Anthony (7) reacts after scoring a three-point basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Multiple teams are reportedly interested in signing veteran forward Carmelo Anthony if he parts ways with the Houston Rockets.

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer (h/t Jacob Rude of USA Today), the Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans could all be in on Melo if he's available.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets are planning to waive Anthony in the "near future" after he appeared in just 10 games with the team.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

