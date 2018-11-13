Bob Myers: Kevin Durant, Draymond Green Haven't Talked Since Altercation

Noah Graham/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors suspended Draymond Green for one game after a confrontation with Kevin Durant on Monday night and the players' problems apparently still haven't been resolved.

When asked if Green and Durant have settled their differences, general manager Bob Myers didn't have positive news to report.

"I don't know about that. They haven't talked," Myers said Tuesday, per Anthony Slater of the Athletic. "I'm sure they will talk."

The drama began during Monday night's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, with Green and Durant arguing at the end of regulation:

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Green called his teammate a "b---h" several times after Durant complained about not getting the ball for a potential winning shot.

The altercation reportedly continued in the locker room after the game, with Durant's impending free agency being a topic of conversation, per Adrian Wojnarowski and Marc J. Spears of ESPN.

If this beef isn't squashed, it could hurt the chemistry throughout the season and potentially prevent the Warriors from winning their fourth championship in five years.

Meanwhile, it's a concern for Myers who is hoping to keep this team together for as long as possible.

With Durant having a player option for next season, Klay Thompson possibly hitting free agency this summer and Green hitting the open market in 2020, re-signing everyone could be a difficult proposition.