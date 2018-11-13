Curtis Blackwell Suing Mark Dantonio, More over Alleged Sexual Assault Cover-Up

Al Goldis/Associated Press

Former Michigan State football staff member Curtis Blackwell has filed a federal lawsuit against football coach Mark Dantonio and four others claiming he was wrongfully accused of covering up for Spartan student-athletes in an alleged sexual assault in January 2017, according to Matt Mencarini of the Detroit Free Press.

The lawsuit claims he was unlawfully arrested and his constitutional rights were infringed upon after the university and athletic department began "feeling the heat from the Larry Nassar cover-up."

"With no evidence, none, that (Blackwell) covered up for the athletes, the MSU Police Department, in stormtrooper fashion cuffed (Blackwell); seized his personal and MSU cell phones and hauled him off to the MSU Police station," the suit reads.

In addition to Dantonio, former university President Lou Anna Simon, former MSU Athletic Director Mark Hollis and two MSU police detectives were named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Blackwell served as the director of college advancement and performance for four years until February 2017.

According to Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press, he was led out of the football building in handcuffs on Feb. 8 and was suspended with pay one day later, with a letter from Hollis noting "several allegations regarding your conduct."

His contract was not renewed after May 31.

Simon and Hollis have since resigned amid the Nassar scandal in which the team doctor sexually abused hundreds of women and girls. The school paid out $500 million in settlements to 332 victims last spring.