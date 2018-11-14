College Football Playoff 2018: How Top Teams Outside the Top 4 Can Get in

0 of 5

Brett Deering/Getty Images

Three weeks remain in the 2018 college football season, and only nine schools can earn one of four coveted College Football Playoff berths.

While you're welcome to disagree, we've thrown out LSU and Central Florida. We'll call those programs the "Mass Chaos" teams that would need a loss—or two—from each of Michigan, Georgia, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Washington State and Ohio State.

The CFP Top Four of Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan are in ideal positions. Of the five on the outside looking in, four need help even if they win out.

The following five teams have a path to the playoff that is a) obvious and b) not completely improbable. (Sorry, UCF.)