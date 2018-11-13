Report: Urban Meyer Covered Up Zach Smith's Use of Racial Slur to Trevon Grimes

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

According to a report from Brett McMurphy of Stadium, Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was aware of an "alleged racially-charged altercation in September 2017" between former assistant coach Zach Smith and Trevon Grimes and "helped keep it quiet."

Ohio State and Smith have denied those allegations, however. Grimes has since transferred to Florida.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

