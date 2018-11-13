Report: Urban Meyer Covered Up Zach Smith's Use of Racial Slur to Trevon Grimes

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2018

EAST LANSING, MI - NOVEMBER 10: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on while playing the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on November 10, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

According to a report from Brett McMurphy of Stadium, Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was aware of an "alleged racially-charged altercation in September 2017" between former assistant coach Zach Smith and Trevon Grimes and "helped keep it quiet."

Ohio State and Smith have denied those allegations, however. Grimes has since transferred to Florida.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

