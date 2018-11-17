Match Card, Potential Spoilers, Picks and More for WWE Survivor Series 2018

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

The build to the 2018 edition of Survivor Series has been marred by injuries and last-second changes to the card, but the WWE Universe is excited to see how the event shakes out this Sunday from Los Angeles.

With Becky Lynch being replaced in her match against Ronda Rousey due to facial injuries and a concussion, as well as Daniel Bryan winning the WWE Championship on SmackDown and earning the right to face Brock Lesnar, this is not the show wrestling fans were expecting.

Here is the updated match card, predicted winners, potential spoilers and more leading into WWE’s second-longest running pay-per-view event.

Match Stipulation Predicted Winner Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair Singles match Rousey Daniel Bryan vs. Brock Lesnar Champion vs. Champion match Lesnar Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Champion vs. Champion match Nakamura Team Raw (Mickie James, Nia Jax, Tamina, Natalya, and Ruby Riott) vs. Team SmackDown (Carmella, Naomi, Sonya Deville, Asuka and ?) 5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination match Team Raw Team Raw (Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Finn Bálor and Bobby Lashley) vs. Team SmackDown (The Miz, Shane McMahon, Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy and Samoa Joe) 5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination match Team SmackDown AOP vs. The Bar Champion vs. Champion match The Bar Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali Singles match for the Cruiserweight Championship Ali Team Raw (Bobby Roode and Chad Gable, The Revival, The B-Team, Lucha House Party and The Ascension vs. Team SmackDown (The Usos, The New Day, Sanity, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and The Colons" Preshow 10-on-10 Survivor Series tag team elimination match Team SmackDown

When Did WWE Decide to Turn Daniel Bryan Heel?

During the go-home episode of Smackdown, Bryan defeated AJ Styles for the WWE Championship by turning heel and attacking the former champion. The sudden character change came as a shock to the WWE Universe, but it had reportedly been in the works for weeks.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Wrestling Inc), Bryan and WWE Creative had been pitching the idea of turning heel for weeks, but Vince McMahon finally pulled the trigger on the idea Tuesday.

Meltzer also speculated the injury to Lynch on Raw may have influenced McMahon’s decision to go through with Bryan’s heel turn. The belief was that WWE hoped Bryan would be the biggest storyline heading into Survivor Series instead of Lynch being removed from her match against Rousey.

Becky Lynch to Drop Title Despite Not Being Cleared?

The bloody invasion of Raw led by Lynch was one of the most iconic moments in WWE this year, but it resulted in the SmackDown women’s champion being pulled from Sunday’s pay-per-view card due to her injuries.

According to PWInsider (h/t Wrestling Inc), the idea was pitched that Lynch would drop the SmackDown title Tuesday and the winner would face Rousey, but that was obviously not the plan as the champion was dealing with a severe concussion and short-term memory loss.

PWInsider also reported that WWE Creative had considered Mandy Rose or one of The Iiconics as a possible challenger for Rousey at Survivor Series. After the incredible build to the champion vs. champion match, Rousey vs. Mandy Rose would have been a massive let down.

Trouble Brewing for Braun Strowman?

Despite standing toe-to-toe with Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel, multiple reports suggest Braun Strowman is dealing with injuries to his knees and major heat from company officials behind the scenes.

Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Wrestling Inc) reported that Strowman is dealing with knee injuries that are impacting his ability to run. Meltzer described Strowman's knees as "shot."

In addition, PWInsider is reporting Strowman is also dealing with backstage heat due to reportedly coming into work late and leaving early. His backstage etiquette is also allegedly lacking, which has caused tension between the Superstar and management.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).