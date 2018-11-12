Warriors Offer Fans $100 Monthly Pass to Oracle Arena with No View of Court

Josh Edelson/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors have just the deal for basketball fans who love going to stadiums to eat the food and wander the hallways without actually seeing any of the game in person.

According to Darren Rovell of ESPN.com, the Warriors are offering a monthly "In The Building Pass" to Oracle Arena. For $100 a month, fans can purchase the pass that provides access to Oracle Arena and the bars and restaurants inside. However, those fans will not have access to a seat and won't be able to view the actual court.

Those fans will be eligible to receive any promotional giveaways for the given game but will have to watch the action on the televisions in the stadium.

Rovell provided additional details, noting the passes cannot be transferred and will not be available in the playoffs.

The report underscored how difficult it is to get a ticket at Oracle Arena considering Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks will be the 300th straight sellout. What's more, Golden State's season-ticket waiting list includes 44,000 people.

This is one way for fans to get into Oracle Arena before the Warriors depart for Chase Center in San Francisco next season.

It takes success on the court to generate a demand for such passes, and Golden State has enjoyed that in spades in recent years. The team features Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green and is coming off four straight NBA Finals appearances, three of which it won.

Just for good measure, the Warriors won an NBA-record 73 regular-season games in the one campaign they didn't win the championship during that span.

All that talent has them in position to challenge for the title once again this season, and these new passes give more fans the chance to be a part of the Oracle Arena buzz—even if they can't see what many of those in attendance are cheering about.