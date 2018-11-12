Jimmy Butler Met by 76ers GM Elton Brand at Minneapolis Airport After Trade

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 12, 2018

PHILADELPHIA. PA - SEPTEMBER 20: Josh Harris, owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, introduces Elton Brand as the new General Manager during a press conference at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 20, 2018. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers general manager Elton Brand accompanied Jimmy Butler as the four-time All-Star traveled from Minneapolis to Philadelphia.

TMZ Sports' Michael Babcock shared a photo of Butler and Brand embracing before they boarded a private jet to Butler's new home.

The Sixers made their acquisition of Butler official Monday, announcing they traded Dario Saric, Robert Covington, Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second-round draft pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Butler and Justin Patton.

According to ESPN.com's Tim Bontemps, Butler will likely debut for the team Wednesday against the Orlando Magic.

The fact Brand personally escorted Butler to Philadelphia encapsulates how important Butler is for the team over the remainder of this season and beyond. In the team's press release, Brand emphasized how the Sixers "have a championship window that's centered around the continued progression of our talented young core."

The franchise was already trending upward with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid on board. Butler's presence can help make Philadelphia the top Finals contender in the Eastern Conference.

