Jimmy Butler Met by 76ers GM Elton Brand at Minneapolis Airport After Trade

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers general manager Elton Brand accompanied Jimmy Butler as the four-time All-Star traveled from Minneapolis to Philadelphia.

TMZ Sports' Michael Babcock shared a photo of Butler and Brand embracing before they boarded a private jet to Butler's new home.

The Sixers made their acquisition of Butler official Monday, announcing they traded Dario Saric, Robert Covington, Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second-round draft pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Butler and Justin Patton.

According to ESPN.com's Tim Bontemps, Butler will likely debut for the team Wednesday against the Orlando Magic.

The fact Brand personally escorted Butler to Philadelphia encapsulates how important Butler is for the team over the remainder of this season and beyond. In the team's press release, Brand emphasized how the Sixers "have a championship window that's centered around the continued progression of our talented young core."

The franchise was already trending upward with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid on board. Butler's presence can help make Philadelphia the top Finals contender in the Eastern Conference.