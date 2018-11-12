Warriors Rumors: Draymond Green to Return from Foot Injury vs. Clippers

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green reportedly will return from his foot injury Monday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

Green missed the past two games and played just 14 minutes against the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 5 due to the injury.

Shaun Livingston will also return for the Warriors. Head coach Steve Kerr told reporters the news Monday, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic, though Stephen Curry (strained groin) will remain out of action and not make the trip to Staples Center.

Green, 28, remains the Warriors' defensive keystone. Without him in the lineup, the team gave up 134 points in a loss to the red-hot Milwaukee Bucks, though it recovered against the Brooklyn Nets, winning 116-100.

He's averaging 7.6 points, 7.9 assists, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game this season, shooting 47.8 percent from the field and just 26.1 percent from three. He's the team's Swiss army knife, helping in all phases of the game, though his perimeter shooting remains a weakness.

Nonetheless, he's a vital part of Golden State's success, combining with Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson to give the Warriors one of the most talented and successful cores in NBA history. So getting him back in action, especially with Curry still out with injury, is a major bonus for the 11-2 Warriors.