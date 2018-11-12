NFL Rumors: Saints Interested in Brandon Marshall After Dez Bryant's Injury

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

After losing Dez Bryant to a torn Achilles within hours of signing him, the New Orleans Saints have zeroed in on Brandon Marshall to fill their void at wide receiver.

Nick Underhill of The Advocate reported the Saints will host Marshall on Monday with plans of signing him for the rest of the season.

Marshall, 34, recorded 11 receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown in seven games with the Seattle Seahawks earlier this season. An ankle injury limited him to just five games in 2017 with the New York Giants. He spent the previous two years in the same building with the Jets.

The Saints worked Marshall out last week but ultimately chose to sign Bryant, who suffered a torn Achilles in his second practice with the club. They have been seeking a veteran wideout to help lessen the burden on Michael Thomas, who is the only Saints receiver with more than 12 catches. Thomas has 78.

The Saints promoted Keith Kirkwood from their practice squad following Bryant's injury. Kirkwood had two receptions for 45 yards in the Saints' 51-14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Marshall, if he signs with the Saints, would likely play in his first career postseason game in 2018. New Orleans sits 8-1 following Sunday's win over Cincinnati.