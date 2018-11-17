Predicting How WWE Will Piss off Fans at WWE Survivor Series 2018

2 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Fans have been wanting to see this match for years, but with Daniel Bryan as the babyface underdog taking down the unstoppable Beast Incarnate.

Now that they're both heels, fans have every right to feel disappointed that story isn't happening.

It's even frustrating if you're trying to follow kayfabe and play your part, as there's nobody to root for in a match with two bad guys.

Technically, you can always cheer for anyone you want, but for WWE to paint Bryan as the sympathetic person hinders his turn to villainy by ignoring it for one night. That leaves analysts like yours truly scratching their heads from all the counterproductive booking.

We as a whole don't want to boo Bryan, nor do we want WWE to ignore what happened on SmackDown for one night and then try to go back to it during the SmackDown that follows.

Then, there's the issue of the match quality itself.

Lesnar is formulaic and lazy. Whether by his own choice or a mandate from WWE, all he ever does is have short matches that consist of German suplexes and an F-5.

If, after all this time waiting for this match, what we finally get is the bare minimum copy and paste job we always see from Lesnar, fans will have every right to be furious.

That isn't even addressing how Lesnar's tendency to be careless with his throws and stiff with his punches could actually put Bryan in harm's way. God forbid Bryan suffers another concussion injury and this is the way he goes out for good.

AJ Styles could interfere and fans would be upset about not getting a clean finish, or they could be upset that he skipped Survivor Series entirely.

Bryan could actually make Lesnar tap out and annoy the people who feel like it diminishes Lesnar to have lost to someone so much smaller than him.

This could be a no-contest, irritating fans who are sick and tired of seeing WWE cop out with draws.

Pretty much the only way this would have pleased the most amount of fans would have been if Bryan had gone in as a babyface, wrestled a great match against Lesnar and won, but there is no way those three things are happening.