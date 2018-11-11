Cowboys, Eagles Players Get into Pregame Scuffle Ahead of Sunday Night Football

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles didn't even wait until the opening kickoff to express their dislike for each other prior to Sunday's NFC East clash at Lincoln Financial Field.

Members of both teams engaged in a scuffle during pregame warm-ups, underscoring the importance of the first matchup of the season between these rivals:

The 4-4 Eagles and 3-5 Cowboys are both chasing 6-3 Washington in the division and can ill-afford to fall further behind. Philadelphia in particular has high aspirations after it won last season's Super Bowl, but another loss would put it on the outside looking in at the NFC's playoff picture with time an issue.

Dallas and Philadelphia split last season's two meetings, and the pregame scuffle suggests there will be no shortage of emotion Sunday night.