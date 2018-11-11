College Football Week 12 Odds: Latest Lines for Syracuse vs. Notre Dame, More

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The opening spreads for Week 12 of the college football season have been released with some lines closer than anticipated, via OddsShark:

Notre Dame and Syracuse will battle in one of the few marquee games of the week, although the Orange (8-2) are only given 10 points despite facing the undefeated Fighting Irish at a neutral site.

This is despite the fact that Notre Dame is coming off a 29-point home win against Florida State.

There is still a lot of faith in the Orange and their offense, which ranks seventh in the country with 44.4 points per game. This team is just 2-2 away from home this season and will have to take on Notre Dame in Yankee Stadium.

The Texas-Iowa State spread is much different than many would have expected a few weeks ago.

While Texas was considered one of the best teams in the country in mid-October, two losses in the last three games have the squad barely in the Top 25.

On the other hand, Iowa State has five straight wins, including over Oklahoma State and West Virginia, and is suddenly a contender in the Big 12. The upcoming battle will serve as an elimination game in the conference, and oddsmakers are expecting a close matchup with just a three-point spread.

Elsewhere in the Big 12, West Virginia enters as a 4.5-point favorite on the road against Oklahoma State, a team that nearly pulled off a road upset over Oklahoma on Saturday.

Fans should expect another high-scoring game in which anything can happen.

Even Ohio State isn't too big of a favorite at minus-13 against an inconsistent Maryland team.

These lines could indicate a drama-filled Saturday in college football.