Darren Sproles Reportedly Out Multiple Weeks with Hamstring Injury

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles could miss three to four weeks after he re-injured his hamstring in practice, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapoport noted "the team will be cautious, making sure when he's back, it's for good."

Sproles, 35, was set to return to the Eagles after having missed all but one game because of the injury.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.