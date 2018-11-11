NCAA Football Rankings 2018: Predicting Top Movers in Week 12 Top 25 Standings

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

For the first time in more than a month, the majority of the results involving teams in the Top 25 went to chalk.

All of the top 10 were victorious, which means we won't see much change when the AP Top 25 and Amway Coaches Poll come out Sunday afternoon.

There will be some change in the middle of the rankings, as seven Top 25 teams fell in Week 11, with four of them losing to ranked opposition.

Although no programs will be moving into the top 10, there are some teams that improved their stock as the conversation regarding which teams will go to certain bowls ramps up.

Top Movers in Week 12 Standings

Florida

Florida is going to end up as the biggest beneficiary of losses by ranked teams in the Week 12 standings.

With Kentucky and NC State falling, Florida should move up a few spots from No. 19 in the AP Top 25 and No. 21 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

The jump moves the Gators closer to the top 10 and would open up the possibility to advance to a high-profile bowl.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

With Kentucky dropping its second straight game, Florida has the same record as the Wildcats, who appeared to be on track for a shot at the New Year's Six as recently as Week 9.

While the Gators are an unlikely choice for the New Year's Six because of the presence of Alabama, Georgia and LSU in front of them, they could be in line for a high-profile bowl like the Citrus Bowl or TaxSlayer Bowl.

With Idaho and Florida State left on the schedule, there's a chance the Gators could land in the top 10 if teams above them lose over the next two gameweeks.

Texas

Texas survived an upset bid from Texas Tech on a game-winning touchdown pass from Sam Ehlinger to Lil'Jordan Humphrey that mirrored Michael Crabtree's historic score for the Red Raiders in a win over Texas 10 years ago.

The victory set up the Longhorns for a move from No. 15 in the AP Top 25 and No. 19 in the Coaches Poll.

Tom Herman's team will jump Kentucky in the AP poll, and it will advance over four teams in the Coaches poll after losses by Kentucky, Mississippi State, Boston College and Fresno State.

Just like the Gators, the Longhorns are in position to qualify for a high-end bowl, and depending on what occurs between Oklahoma and West Virginia at the end of the season, they could be in the conversation to be the Big 12's second representative in the New Year's Six.

If Texas wins out against Iowa State and Kansas, and the Sooners and Mountaineers split victories on Thanksgiving weekend and in the Big 12 Championship, it could make a case to enter the New Year's Six at 9-3.

At minimum, the Longhorns are in line for a premier bowl; the Alamo Bowl or Camping World Bowl awaits the third-best team in the Big 12.

UAB

One of the entrants into the Top 25 on Sunday should be Conference USA West champion UAB.

The Blazers, who rebooted their program a year ago after a two-year hiatus, won their eighth straight game Saturday to move to 9-1.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

UAB has made headlines for plenty of reasons, but its defense sticks out, as it's limited six opponents to one score.

Bill Clark's team received a share of votes in both polls for Week 11, and with NC State and Fresno State losing, there will be plenty of room for UAB to make its season debut in the Top 25.

Week 12 could be a massive for the Blazers, who could enter the rankings and earn an upset win over Texas A&M at Kyle Field.

