Winners and Losers from Week 11 in College Football

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

After fans feasted on tremendous contests that helped sculpt the college football season last weekend, it was a slimmer slate of big games this week.

No matter; we still got our share of drama.

Oklahoma needed a last-minute turnaway of a two-point conversion to beat rival Oklahoma State in Bedlam, and Alabama got its second straight dominant defensive effort to crush any chance of a Mississippi State uprising.

There was an upset in Neyland Stadium, as Tennessee handled No. 11 Kentucky, while Florida used a furious fourth-quarter rally to keep South Carolina from doing the same in the Swamp.

Ohio State won with defense and special teams, and Michigan won with defense (as always).

Not a lot of abnormal things happened in the early run of games or on the days that led up to Saturday, but there was still plenty to talk about. Let's take a look at college football's biggest winners and losers from Week 11.

More to come after the late slate, too.