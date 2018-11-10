College Football Flashback: Tim Tebow Scores 7 Times in One Game

Samantha PrevotFeatured Columnist INovember 10, 2018

On November 10, 2007 Tim Tebow scored seven touchdowns for the Florida Gators against the South Carolina Gamecocks. He went undefeated against South Carolina and was the first sophomore to win the Heisman. Watch the video above for more about this special moment in Tebow's college career.

