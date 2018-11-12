6 College Football Teams in Perfect Position to Be Playoff Spoilers

0 of 6

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Only three weekends stand between top-ranked teams and a spot in the College Football Playoff. Not every championship hopeful—defined here as teams ranked in the Top 10 of the second CFP rankings—will emerge unscathed, however.

Some combination of ranked opponents, league foes, road games and conference title matchups await each of those programs.

Each school highlighted in this list is ranked outside the Top 10 of the CFP rankings and is no longer a contender for the national title. That's why Georgia, West Virginia and Ohio State aren't included, though they all may be lower-ranked underdogs in an upcoming game.

Upsets will happen down the stretch. And when they do, one of these schools will likely be celebrating.