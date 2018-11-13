NBA Metrics 101: Which Teams Have Been Hurt Most by Injuries?

1 of 6

10. Philadelphia 76ers

Injuries: Jerryd Bayless, Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, Ben Simmons, Zhaire Smith

Projected Wins Lost: 1.15

Ben Simmons missing time for the Philadelphia 76ers was less than ideal, but he only sat out a single game—a one-point overtime loss to the Detroit Pistons while he rested a balky back. So long as he, Joel Embiid and the newly acquired Jimmy Butler are all active, the Sixers will be just fine.

Of course, that doesn't mean Philadelphia hasn't endured a few other absences.

Wilson Chandler didn't debut until calendars had flipped over into November, while Mike Muscala sat out at the beginning of the campaign and broke his nose a few weeks later. Zhaire Smith, meanwhile, might follow in the long line of Philly first-years who don't play during their true rookie campaigns, though that doesn't affect the projected wins lost because we have no baseline for the man expected to (eventually) provide versatile defense and off-ball cutting on the scoring side.

9. Toronto Raptors

Injuries: Chris Boucher, Kawhi Leonard, C.J. Miles, Norman Powell, Fred VanVleet, Delon Wright

Projected Wins Lost: 1.16

The Toronto Raptors have enough talent scattered throughout the roster that they can withstand brief absences from C.J. Miles, Norman Powell, Fred VanVleet and Delon Wright. Despite so many role players missing time with various maladies, they've still jetted out to a 12-1 start that places them ahead of every other squad in the Eastern Conference.



That makes it even more staggering that they've lost 1.16 wins, since that tally would be enough to somehow push them beyond a perfect record. Obviously, that's impossible in reality. But it's the theoretical takeaway for a team that has already let Kawhi Leonard rest four times in a season that's seen him average 24.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocks while slashing 48.4/41.7/88.3.

Toronto's only loss remains a dropped contest to the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 29, during which Leonard (and, to be fair, Giannis Antetokounmpo) didn't play.

8. Dallas Mavericks

Injuries: Harrison Barnes, Devin Harris, Dirk Nowitzki, Dennis Smith Jr.

Projected Wins Lost: 1.18

Dennis Smith Jr.'s lone absence came in a loss to the red-hot Toronto Raptors. Devin Harris has only suited up in a pair of games. Harrison Barnes didn't make his season debut until the Dallas Mavericks had already split their first four contests.

And that leaves Dirk Nowitzki, who should still serve as a valuable presence whenever he begins his age-40 season. The future Hall of Famer is nursing a foot injury that could keep him out beyond the end of November, but using his 2017-18 efforts as a baseline makes him an important subtraction from the rotation.

Nowitzki no longer functions as a go-to volume scorer, and he's not a defensive savant impacting the game on the less glamorous end. But his sharpshooting alone forces defenses to pay him mind, which is the primary reason last year's iteration was still 2.5 points better per 100 possessions with the German 7-footer on the hardwood.

7. Denver Nuggets

Injuries: Will Barton, Michael Porter Jr., Isaiah Thomas, Jarred Vanderbilt

Projected Wins Lost: 1.3

This would be one of those projections that's misleadingly low, as the wins lost stem almost entirely from Will Barton. The high-scoring swingman is a versatile contributor who's vital to the Denver Nuggets' offensive efforts, and he's responsible for 1.23 of the 1.3 wins lost while recovering from an adductor muscle injury.

Still, we're remaining entirely objective.

That means Michael Porter Jr. and Jarred Vanderbilt don't exist for our purposes, as neither rookie has made his NBA debut. It also means Isaiah Thomas is grading out terribly, dragged down by his futile performances for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers during a year in which he was fighting through hip issues and may not have truly been ready to step foot on the court.

We don't really know when Porter and Thomas, in particular, will make their Denver debuts. But at least they'll be joining a team that's already experiencing plenty of success in the brutal Western Conference.

6. Oklahoma City Thunder

Injuries: Steven Adams, Andre Roberson, Russell Westbrook

Projected Wins Lost: 1.37

Steven Adams has already returned from his early-season calf tightness. Russell Westbrook missed time at the beginning of the year recovering from arthroscopic surgery in his right knee. And while he's now battling a left ankle sprain, his presence back in the starting five should be imminent.

Andre Roberson has no such luxury.

Last we heard, ESPN.com's Royce Young reported that the defense-first, defense-second wing had suffered a setback in the rehabilitation of his left knee, which will keep him out until a re-evaluation in early December. A clear timetable could emerge at that point, but we still might not have any guarantees about when (or if?) he'll debut in 2018-19.

That's bad news for a team that saw its net rating dip 6.8 points per 100 possessions when Roberson wasn't on the floor last year.