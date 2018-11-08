Dez Bryant Explains Choosing Saints: Who Wouldn't Want to Play with Drew Brees?

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Dez Bryant signed with the New Orleans Saints this week after saying he turned down other opportunities around the league. As he explained Thursday, he chose this team based on the offensive talent on the roster:

"For one, who wouldn't want to play with Drew Brees?" the receiver said. "You got a guy like Drew Brees, you got a guy like Michael Thomas, [Benjamin] Watson, Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram. You got those types of guys...little baby GOATs around here."

Bryant signed a one-year deal Thursday worth $600,000 plus incentives, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

As Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted, he took less money on this compared to other opportunities:

The 30-year-old has been a free agent since being released by the Cowboys in April after eight years with Dallas, and he remained in no rush to find a new job.

While the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns were both desperate for receivers at the time of their interest in Bryant, it's clear he wasn't excited about their overall situations.

With the Saints, he joins a legitimate contender that already has the No. 2 scoring offense in the NFL. Brees is not only a future Hall of Famer, but he is in the midst of an outstanding season with 18 touchdowns and just one interception.

Brees is also completing 76.3 percent of his passes, which could be a nice change of pace for Bryant after he failed to bring in more than 53 percent of his targets in any of the last three years.

With plenty of single coverage also likely coming, the veteran receiver could be in for a big second half of the season.