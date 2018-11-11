Dwayne Allen, James White, More Fantasy Outlook After Rob Gronkowski's Injury

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

With Rob Gronkowski nursing a back injury, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots aren't the only ones looking for other playmakers to step up in the Pro Bowl tight end's absence.

Fantasy football owners are also looking to fill the hole in their lineup.

Unfortunately for fantasy owners who have Gronk on their roster, they knew the risk given his lengthy injury history. However, his knack for big performances makes him a valuable fantasy asset when he's healthy.

Now, fantasy owners are wondering what his latest injury will mean for the rest of the New England offense.

There is no question that Brady remains a top-tier quarterback. The three-time NFL MVP has proven through the years that he can pile up big numbers (and wins) with or without Gronk. Meanwhile, Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon should each continue to see a high volume of passes thrown their way. The biggest impact figures to be for the likes of Dwayne Allen, James White and other role players.

A seventh-year player, Allen has seen very limited action at tight end in New England as he finds himself behind Gronk on the depth chart. He had just 86 receiving yards and one touchdown a season ago, and this year, he has just 2 catches for 17 yards and no touchdowns.

Those numbers should certainly have fantasy owners wary about inserting Allen into the lineup right off the bat. However, depending on the length of Gronkowski's absence, Allen could eventually find himself as an important part of the Patriots' offense. As a result, he could be worth a roster spot while Gronk is sidelined.

Second-year tight end Jacob Hollister could also see an increase in snaps. However, the 6'4", 245-pound Hollister figures to be an even riskier option than Allen. After catching three passes for 35 yards in his first game of the season on Sept. 16, he hasn't made another catch this season.



The biggest beneficiary could be White. Through the first nine weeks of the season, he averaged nine targets and 6.8 receptions per game, piling up 10 total touchdowns (four rushing and six receiving) in the process.

White has earned the trust of coach Bill Belichick to make plays in both the ground game and the passing attack, with the latter paying off in a big way for fantasy owners. The month of October gave him a chance to prove his value in PPR leagues, as he recorded five-plus receptions in all four contests, including a pair with 10 catches. And with one of Brady's favorite targets out, expect White to see even more targets.

Brady has been known to spread the ball around, so expect a number of players to get more looks moving forward. However, Allen and White should be two of the players to keep an eye on for fantasy owners.