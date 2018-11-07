Report: 2 Maryland Football Athletic Trainers Fired After Jordan McNair's Death

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 7, 2018

COLLEGE PARK, MD - OCTOBER 27: Tribute on field to Jordan McNair on field during a college football game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Maryland Terrapins at Capitol One Field at Maryland Stadium on October 27, 2018 at College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The fallout at the University of Maryland from offensive lineman Jordan McNair's death continued on Wednesday after two athletic trainers were fired. 

Per Rick Maese of the Washington PostWes Robinson and Steve Nordwall were dismissed by the school for their role in McNair's death. 

Head football coach DJ Durkin was fired on Oct. 31, one day after Maryland's Board of Regents recommending he be reinstated following an independent investigation into the culture of the program under his watch. 

Maese noted the Board of Regents also recommended Robinson and Nordwall be retained by the school. 

Per ESPN.com's Heather Dinich, McNair, who collapsed during a team workout on May 29, experienced extreme exhaustion before dying due to heatstroke on June 13. 

Per the investigators' official report (h/t USA Today's A.J. Perez), Robinson yelled at McNair to "get the f--k up" during the practice where he collapsed, and Robinson and other trainers present at the workout failed "'to identify escalating symptoms' for heatstroke."

Jennifer M. Alexander, a former prosecutor in the Anne Arundel County (Md.) State’s Attorney’s Office, told Perez her expectation is Robinson and others could be subject to a criminal investigation. 

Robinson and Nordwell have been on administrative leave since August when the investigation into the football program first began. 

Robinson has been on Maryland's athletic training staff since 2006, while Nordwell has been part of Maryland's athletic department since 2014. 

 

Related

    Mike Tomlin Son Ends Maryland's Recruiting Drought

    Maryland Terrapins Football logo
    Maryland Terrapins Football

    Mike Tomlin Son Ends Maryland's Recruiting Drought

    CBSSports.com
    via CBSSports.com

    Bama Fan Dies in Hospital After LSU Bar Fight

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Bama Fan Dies in Hospital After LSU Bar Fight

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Grier Gamble Bit Gators in the Ass

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Grier Gamble Bit Gators in the Ass

    Matt Hayes
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Top 10 Team's Biggest Weakness

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Every Top 10 Team's Biggest Weakness

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report