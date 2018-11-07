Report: 2 Maryland Football Athletic Trainers Fired After Jordan McNair's Death

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The fallout at the University of Maryland from offensive lineman Jordan McNair's death continued on Wednesday after two athletic trainers were fired.

Per Rick Maese of the Washington Post, Wes Robinson and Steve Nordwall were dismissed by the school for their role in McNair's death.

Head football coach DJ Durkin was fired on Oct. 31, one day after Maryland's Board of Regents recommending he be reinstated following an independent investigation into the culture of the program under his watch.

Maese noted the Board of Regents also recommended Robinson and Nordwall be retained by the school.

Per ESPN.com's Heather Dinich, McNair, who collapsed during a team workout on May 29, experienced extreme exhaustion before dying due to heatstroke on June 13.

Per the investigators' official report (h/t USA Today's A.J. Perez), Robinson yelled at McNair to "get the f--k up" during the practice where he collapsed, and Robinson and other trainers present at the workout failed "'to identify escalating symptoms' for heatstroke."

Jennifer M. Alexander, a former prosecutor in the Anne Arundel County (Md.) State’s Attorney’s Office, told Perez her expectation is Robinson and others could be subject to a criminal investigation.

Robinson and Nordwell have been on administrative leave since August when the investigation into the football program first began.

Robinson has been on Maryland's athletic training staff since 2006, while Nordwell has been part of Maryland's athletic department since 2014.