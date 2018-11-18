Ronda Rousey Wins via DQ as Charlotte Flair Turns Heel at WWE Survivor Series

Credit: WWE.com

Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey kept her undefeated record intact by defeating SmackDown's Charlotte Flair by disqualification at WWE Survivor Series in Los Angeles on Sunday.

In the midst of an even match, Flair lost control and began attacking Rousey with a kendo stick.

The referee called for the bell, which didn't prevent Flair from further going after Rousey. She punctuated her onslaught by hitting Rousey with Natural Selection onto a steel chair and then stomped on the chair while it was wrapped around Rousey's neck.

Flair unquestionably displayed a part of herself she hadn't shown in a WWE ring.

The bout was originally supposed to pit Rousey against SmackDown women's champion Becky Lynch, but Lynch was deemed unable to compete just days before the event, as she suffered a broken face and severe concussion from a punch by Nia Jax while invading Raw.

Becky was given the opportunity to choose her replacement, and she went with Flair despite the recent issues they have had with each other.

Both Rousey and Flair turned in impressive performances at the all-women's Evolution pay-per-view, which set the stage for their clash at Survivor Series.

Rousey main-evented Evolution against Nikki Bella in a winning effort, while Charlotte and Lynch competed in the first-ever Last Woman Standing match on the main roster.

The Irish Lass Kicker beat Flair to retain in a bout that has been discussed as one of the best matches of 2018 thus far.

Following Evolution, Rousey and Lynch had a backstage run-in that saw them exchange words, which planted the seed for the announcement of their Survivor Series match the next night on Raw.

Rousey and Becky had plenty to say about each other in the weeks leading up to Survivor Series, as they cut impassioned promos on their respective shows.

While Rousey told Lynch that she had earned her respect, she made it clear that she would accept nothing less than being considered the baddest woman on the planet and the top female wrestler in WWE.

Becky acknowledged Rousey's accomplishments but also reminded her that she had more experience than Rousey in the arena of professional wrestling.

Lynch also questioned whether Rousey had faced enough adversity during her WWE tenure and told the former UFC champion that she hadn't truly been tested.

Picking a realistic opponent for Rousey has proved difficult during her WWE tenure because of the credibility she built as a fighter in UFC and as an Olympic bronze medal-winning judoka.

Aside from Jax, none of Rousey's opponents could be viewed as people capable of truly holding their own with her in a real fight.

Lynch emerged as a believable threat, but it can be argued that Flair appeared even more credible because of her size and strength.

Although the build between Rousey and Charlotte was lacking since the match was changed on such short notice, they engaged in a dream encounter that was worthy of a WrestleMania main event.

Although Rousey prevailed, she didn't look like the victor as WWE officials tended to her in the ring. Charlotte, on the other hand, built herself up as the most dangerous star on SmackDown Live outside of Lynch.

