Darren Sproles Expected to Return from Hamstring Injury vs. Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that veteran running back Darren Sproles is expected to return to action on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network.

Sproles hasn't played since Week 1 due to a hamstring injury.

Injuries have played a major factor for the Eagles (4-4) in 2018, though with Sproles and Lane Johnson expected to return against the Cowboys, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network—and defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan also returning to practice this week—the Eagles' injury woes are perhaps behind them.

While the defending Super Bowl champions have had a disappointing start to their season, they now have five games against mediocre NFC East opponents coming. A path back to the postseason is pretty clear for Philadelphia, and a division title is still very much in the cards.

Getting healthy is nonetheless vital. The return of Sproles will bolster a Philadelphia backfield that lost Jay Ajayi, while also giving the team a dynamic weapon in both the passing game and on special teams, where he can make an impact as a punt returner. Sproles has only played in four games the past two years, though in 2016, he registered 52 catches for 427 yards, 438 rushing yards and four total touchdowns.

At 35, Sproles won't have the impact he once offered, and the Eagles will likely rely heavily on players like Wendell Smallwood, Corey Clement and Josh Adams in the backfield. Still, his return gives the team another weapon to go along with the addition of wide receiver Golden Tate, offering Carson Wentz a treasure trove of options in the passing game.

Add in Zach Ertz, Alshon Jeffery, Dallas Goedert and Nelson Agholor, and the Eagles are once again loaded at the skill positions. While there are a few question marks, given the lack of a field-stretching wide receiver or a workhorse running back, the Eagles should be a problem for opposing defenses if they can keep players like Sproles healthy.