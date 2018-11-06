Mike Tomlin's Son Dino Commits to Maryland; 1st Commit Since DJ Durkin Firing

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 7, 2018

Credit: 247Sports

The University of Maryland is getting some Pittsburgh Steelers blood in its football team.

Dino Tomlin, the son of Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, announced he is signing with Maryland on Tuesday:

Tomlin is the first recruit to give his verbal to Maryland since the university's controversial reinstatement and subsequent firing of head coach DJ Durkin.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

