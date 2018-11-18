Brock Lesnar Beats Daniel Bryan Via Pinfall at WWE Survivor Series 2018

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Universal champion Brock Lesnar defeated WWE champion Daniel Bryan in a long-awaited dream match at Survivor Series on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Bryan gave Lesnar everything he had, forcing Lesnar to kick out of multiple running knees and escape the "Yes!" Lock.

Ultimately, Lesnar's strength was too much for Bryan to overcome. Lesnar hit his F-5 of the match to put Bryan down for a three count.

Lesnar spent the first half of the match dominating Bryan, but Bryan did more than enough to come out looking strong in a losing effort.

Lesnar was originally set to face AJ Styles at Survivor Series for the second year in a row, but Bryan shockingly beat Styles for the WWE title on Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live.

To make matters even more surprising, Bryan turned heel on Styles by hitting him with a low blow and then assaulting him after the match.

Styles pushed Lesnar to the limit last year, but The Beast Incarnate outlasted him in what was arguably one of the top matches of the year in WWE.

WWE decided to stick with a Raw vs. SmackDown Live theme for Survivor Series 2018, which created the potential for a return bout.

Styles had been WWE champion for over a year, and he retained over Bryan on an episode of SmackDown and over Samoa Joe at Crown Jewel before dropping to Bryan in a rematch Tuesday.

Lesnar dropped the universal title to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, ending a 504-day reign.

The Conquerer was supposed to face Reigns and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat match for the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel, but Reigns relinquished the title after announcing that he has leukemia.

That resulted in the bout being changed to a singles match between Lesnar and Strowman.

After acting Raw general manager Baron Corbin hit Strowman from behind with the universal title, Lesnar dominated the match and hit The Monster Among Men with multiple F5s to become the first two-time universal champion.

Another match between Lesnar and Styles undoubtedly would have been great, but there was a unique dynamic Sunday that arguably made for an even better card.

It was always assumed that a Bryan vs. Lesnar match would have a David vs. Goliath feel, and while it did to some degree, the fact that Bryan turned heel just days earlier made things feel a little more evenly matched than they otherwise would have.

Also, Bryan finally getting the match he was vocal about wanting for so long was a sign that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon once again views him as one of his top stars after three years away from the ring because of head injuries.

Lesnar didn't necessarily gain much from beating Bryan, but he added another accolade to what is already one of the most remarkable resumes in WWE history.

A win over Lesnar potentially could have been huge for Bryan and his credibility as WWE champion, but with a long-term feud against Styles possibly on the horizon, he should be able to bounce back quickly.

