College Football Week 11 Betting Guide: Odds, Picks and Value Bets

Jim Young/Associated Press

Generally speaking, a 10-point dog that wins outright pays 3-1 on the moneyline and a 17.5-point dog will pay around 6-1, so there's a lot of value in this zone. Here are three significant underdogs who could pull off the upset and put a nice chunk of change in your pocket.

Northwestern (+360) at Iowa

Statistically speaking, Iowa should win this game. Northwestern doesn't run the ball well and has been held below 350 yards in each of its last three games, and Iowa's defense is more than capable of keeping the Wildcats below that threshold again. The Hawkeyes also have a solid offense and should be able to pass against this secondary.

But Northwestern games always seem to come down to the wire. Five have been decided by five points or fewer, and no Wildcats contest has had a final margin greater than 14 points. Whether they're getting up for games against Michigan, Michigan State and Notre Dame or playing down to the level of an Akron or Rutgers, it seems like there's always a chance for them to win in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Iowa has lost in last-second fashion in each of the last two weeks, and it previously let a game against Wisconsin slip away on a pair of last-minute touchdowns. The Hawkeyes are 1-3 in games decided by fewer than 17 points, and they might fall to 1-4 after this one.

South Florida (+480) at Cincinnati

South Florida's season-long struggles were finally brought to light in back-to-back ugly losses. The Bulls can't stop the run, they commit a ton of penalties and they can be easily beaten when they don't win the turnover battle.

But this is still one of the better offenses in the nation, and it is facing a Cincinnati team that has been just OK on defense against average or better teams.

The Bearcats rank fifth in the nation in total yards allowed per game, but mostly because they suffocated the likes of Alabama A&M, Miami (Ohio) and Navy. Decent teams like Ohio, SMU, Temple and Tulane were able to score against this defense, and South Florida's offense is better than the four just listed. And Cincinnati has only forced multiple turnovers in two of nine games.

Now that the Bulls have been exposed, it's their turn to show the world that one-loss Cincinnati isn't all that great either.

Massachusetts (+485) vs. BYU

UMass has won two in a row and has scored at least 42 points in four of its last six games. BYU has lost four of its last five and has been held below 21 points in all four of those losses.

Yes, the Minutemen have a horrendous defense, allowing at least 55 points in five games this season. But BYU balances those scales a bit with an offense that ranks 119th in yards per game and 117th in points per game. Ride the offense with at least 390 passing yards in four of its last five games, not the one with fewer than 390 total yards in seven of its last eight.

Rutgers (+18000) vs. Michigan

Considering my rationale for suggesting Louisville +16000 last week was that you always want to put a little something on any underdog in a conference game getting at least 150-1, I'm kind of obligated to point out that Rutgers is getting 180-1 at home.

Do I believe there's any chance Michigan loses this game? Absolutely not. Michigan won this game 78-0 two years ago, for goodness sake. But if you bought tickets for that $1 billion Powerball jackpot a couple weeks ago, you might as well throw a few bucks down on Rutgers. Instead of spending $5.56 on some fancy Starbucks drink, put it on Rutgers for a chance to win $1,000.