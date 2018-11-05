B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Kyrie in New Colorway, PJ Wears Kobe 5 and More

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 6, 2018

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Another night in the NBA meant more shoe-game fire from some of the best players in the league.

There were nine games on the Monday schedule, and playmakers such as Kevin Durant, Paul George, Jayson Tatum and Kyrie Irving turned heads with their fashion choices. Here is a look at some of the best kicks from Monday.

        

Allonzo Trier Rocks LeBrons and Kobes

         

Kyrie Irving with Flashy Colorway

        

Paul George Dons the Orange

        

Kevin Durant Shows Up in Off-White

       

Dwyane Wade's Kicks Make a Fan's Day

          

Jayson Tatum Looks Crisp Upon Arrival and Switches Style

        

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Unleashes "Confetti"

         

Zach LaVine Bouncing in Adidas

       

Derrick Rose in Timberwolves Blue

         

Karl-Anthony Towns Goes with Nike Hyperdunk X

       

Andre Drummond Looking Like a Tennis Ball

       

PJ Tucker Goes International

        

Kevin Knox Disrupts the Action

        

JR Smith Channels Former Teammate

       

There are only four games on the Tuesday slate, but fans will have the chance to see the shoe choices of Giannis Antetokounmpo, John Wall and Damian Lillard, among others.

