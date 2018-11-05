B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Kyrie in New Colorway, PJ Wears Kobe 5 and More

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Kyrie in New Colorway, PJ Wears Kobe 5 and MoreNovember 6, 2018
Another night in the NBA meant more shoe-game fire from some of the best players in the league.
There were nine games on the Monday schedule, and playmakers such as Kevin Durant, Paul George, Jayson Tatum and Kyrie Irving turned heads with their fashion choices. Here is a look at some of the best kicks from Monday.
Allonzo Trier Rocks LeBrons and Kobes
.@ISO_ZO wearing the Nike LeBron 11 “What The” against the Bulls https://t.co/7uC2t7ZME3
Kyrie Irving with Flashy Colorway
Tonight’s Nike Kyrie 5 colorway @KyrieIrving is going with against Denver 👀🔥 https://t.co/8VJGbuv899
Paul George Dons the Orange
Kevin Durant Shows Up in Off-White
.@KDTrey5 arrives in the Off-White Nike Presto before the Warriors host the Grizzlies https://t.co/xSqGMKzbfi
Dwyane Wade's Kicks Make a Fan's Day
.@DwyaneWade signs his game-worn shoes for two lucky fans in Detroit. 🙏 📹 @miamiheat https://t.co/fCF97WjZgp
Jayson Tatum Looks Crisp Upon Arrival and Switches Style
.@jaytatum0 arrives in Denver with the Off-White x Nike Air Max 97 https://t.co/99wokX5moX
.@jaytatum0 brought out a different Nike Kyrie 4 against Denver https://t.co/P3uM8pGVX1
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Unleashes "Confetti"
.@shaiglalex brought out the Kyrie 4 "Confetti" against Minnesota https://t.co/gg02CN0uge
Zach LaVine Bouncing in Adidas
A closer look at @ZachLaVine wearing the Adidas Pro Bounce Low vs. the Knicks https://t.co/pbmXtOMJSZ
Derrick Rose in Timberwolves Blue
Karl-Anthony Towns Goes with Nike Hyperdunk X
Andre Drummond Looking Like a Tennis Ball
.@AndreDrummond wearing the Air Jordan 11 Low IE against Miami 🎾 https://t.co/AQanGvEFS7
PJ Tucker Goes International
Kevin Knox Disrupts the Action
JR Smith Channels Former Teammate
There are only four games on the Tuesday slate, but fans will have the chance to see the shoe choices of Giannis Antetokounmpo, John Wall and Damian Lillard, among others.
