2018 Heisman Trophy Odds: Tua Tagovailoa Is Heavy Favorite in Latest Lines

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

After leading Alabama to an easy road win over LSU, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is now an overwhelming favorite to win the 2018 Heisman Trophy.

OddsShark provided the latest odds for the top candidates after Week 10:

Tagovailoa was listed at minus-275 before last week, per OddsShark, but the odds are now minus-1000 ($1000 bet to win $100).

The change came after Alabama's 29-0 win over LSU, which was ranked No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings before the game. While the defense was the most impressive part of the Crimson Tide's win, Tagovailoa came through with 295 passing yards, 49 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.

Just as importantly, the game served as Alabama's biggest roadblock for an undefeated regular season but ended up being little more than a speed bump.

As a highly productive quarterback for the No. 1 offense in the country on the No. 1 team in the country, Tagovailoa seems like a no-brainer Heisman pick. The only problem is it will be too late to get any money out of a wager.

Meanwhile, Clemson running back Travis Etienne has fallen from 16-1 odds last week to 100-1 odds on Monday, behind quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

This appears to be a problem with usage more than anything else, as Etienne only has one touchdown over the last two games after scoring 15 in the first seven weeks. He still rushed for 153 yards in a blowout win over Louisville and is averaging 8.6 yards per carry, but his 998 rushing yards might not be enough to hang with the quarterbacks in this race.