Report: Arsene Wenger to Join AC Milan to Replace Gennaro Gattuso as Manager

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistNovember 5, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger waves farewell to the Arsenal fans at the end of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Burnley at Emirates Stadium on May 6, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Arsene Wenger is reportedly set to be appointed as AC Milan manager, his first role since departing Arsenal at the end of last season. 

According to France Football (h/t ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson), the Frenchman, who spent over two decades in charge of the Gunners, will replace Gennaro Gattuso at the San Siro:

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

