Report: Arsene Wenger to Join AC Milan to Replace Gennaro Gattuso as Manager

Report: Arsene Wenger to Join AC Milan to Replace Gennaro Gattuso as ManagerNovember 5, 2018
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Arsene Wenger is reportedly set to be appointed as AC Milan manager, his first role since departing Arsenal at the end of last season.
According to France Football (h/t ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson), the Frenchman, who spent over two decades in charge of the Gunners, will replace Gennaro Gattuso at the San Siro:
Jonathan Johnson @Jon_LeGossip
Arsene Wenger is reportedly AC Milan-bound & will replace Gennaro Gattuso as coach. #ACM https://t.co/zrL69ocTha
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Valverde: 'Messi Could Play' vs. Inter