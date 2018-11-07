Every Top 10 College Football Team's Biggest Weakness

2 of 10

Brett Deering/Getty Images

Quarterback Will Grier makes a few head-scratching decisions, but his production often outweighs that real negative. A minimal impact from the West Virginia return units is the concerning season-long trend.

Last season, Marcus Simms ranked 14th in the country with an average of 26.3 yards on kickoff returns. In 2018, however, that number has dropped to 17.6—which is 73rd among 77 qualifying individuals. He's also mustered just 58 yards on punt returns.

In fairness, there's nothing wrong about securing a punt and letting Grier take over. Mistakes happen far more often on punts. The 8.7-yard drop-off on kick returns is concerning, though.

During the occasional game Grier labors to move the offense or throws interceptions, a spark from special teams would be immensely valuable. There's no proof the Mountaineers can find one this year.