Markelle Fultz's Shooting Coach Says 76ers PG Isn't Healthy in Deleted Tweet

Markelle Fultz's Shooting Coach Says 76ers PG Isn't Healthy in Deleted TweetNovember 5, 2018
Drew Hanlen, the shooting coach for the Philadelphia 76ers' Markelle Fultz, said the Sixers point guard is "still not healthy" after missing most of the 2017-18 NBA season with a shoulder injury.
Hanlen said in a Twitter reply he later deleted (via WWE's Jeff McDevitt) that people "don't know [Fultz's] situation":
Jeff McDevitt @JeffMcDev
This week’s latest #NBATwitter beef is Sixers fans vs. Drew Hanlen. You’re either team Pure Sweat or Team Pure Sucka there is no in-between. https://t.co/kb1uaXB1kC
The 20-year-old University of Washington product was limited to 14 appearances during his rookie campaign because of the injury. He declared himself healthy coming into the current campaign.
Last year's No. 1 overall pick, for whom the Sixers traded up from No. 3 to draft, has continued to struggle with his shot, though. He's shooting just 39.3 percent from the field, including 30.8 percent from three-point range, through 11 appearances.
The question has been whether it was continued shoulder issues or the point guard simply being a poor fit within the Sixers' offensive scheme. An NBA assistant coach suggested the latter to Bleacher Report's Yaron Weitzman.
"I just don't know how his game fits with that team," the coach said. "I knew the shooting was a problem, but he also isn't attacking like I thought he would."
A lingering injury could at least partially explain the mediocre play for Fultz, who's averaging 9.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the 6-5 Sixers.
That said, the second-year guard was not listed on the NBA's official injury report ahead of Sunday's 122-97 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. He scored nine points on three of eight shooting in 26 minutes.
Philly is back in action Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers. It's the first game of three in a four-day stretch for the 76ers.
