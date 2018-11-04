Raptors Beat LeBron James, Lakers Despite Kawhi Leonard Sitting Due to Injury

Harry How/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors stayed red-hot even without Kawhi Leonard, earning a 121-107 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

Toronto (9-1) jumped out to a 41-10 lead in the first 10 minutes of the game before cruising to an easy road victory at Staples Center. Serge Ibaka set a career high with 34 points on 15-of-17 shooting in the win.

LeBron James finished with 18 points and six assists as Los Angeles (4-6) struggled to keep up on the scoreboard.

Lakers Won't Contend for Playoff Spot Without Improved Defensive Effort

Offense is all the rage in the NBA among fans, but you can't win games at this level without defense. The Lakers have been trying to test this theory without positive results.

Los Angeles entered the day ranked 27th in the NBA with 119.9 points allowed per game, with every single opponent scoring at least 110 points.

The trend continued against the Raptors, who scored 121 points on 50 percent shooting. Toronto had 32 assists and just 11 turnovers in the win.

While in the past you could blame a lack of talent, that shouldn't be an issue with long, athletic players like James, JaVale McGee, Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram on the floor. The reality is that there was a lack of effort throughout the day, with even the best players allowing easy baskets:

The embarrassing performance hit record levels in the first quarter:

It's difficult to play with 100 percent intensity on every play across 82 games, but the Lakers aren't good enough offensively to make up for the defensive lapses. Teams like the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz have also showed what you can accomplish with maximum effort defensively.

The question is what happens now and who is to blame. Some are hoping for a change in personnel while others expect head coach Luke Walton to take the fall:

Tyson Chandler is expected to join the team after he clears waivers, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, but he is far from the player he was five years ago and won't completely turn things around on that end of the floor.

The real change needs to come from the players on the court providing more energy to prevent opponents from getting easy baskets. Otherwise, the routs will continue against quality opponents.

What's Next?

The Lakers will remain at home for a battle against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. The Raptors will face a quick turnaround with a road game against the Utah Jazz scheduled for Monday.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.