Browns Head Coach Rumors: Josh McDaniels Open to Considering Jobs

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

Josh McDaniels is back on the head coaching radar.

Appearing on NFL GameDay on Sunday morning, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said the New England Patriots offensive coordinator "is open to potential head coaching opportunities" in the aftermath of Hue Jackson's dismissal in Cleveland.

McDaniels' lone stint as a head coach came between 2009 and 2010 with the Denver Broncos. He finished 11-17 overall before he was fired 12 games into the 2010 campaign.

Since then, McDaniels has settled in as the Patriots offensive coordinator and regularly finds himself on the radar for head coaching openings. In fact, he agreed to become the Indianapolis Colts head coach in February before reneging on the deal.

"Those things are not easy decisions to make," McDaniels said in May, according to the Providence Journal's Mark Daniels. "I'm sure a lot of us have had to make decisions of what we feel like is best for ourselves, our career, our families. I'm thankful to be here. This has been a great place for me. It's really benefitted me and my family."

Beyond McDaniels, Rapoport mentioned Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley and Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy as other candidates for the Browns' vacancy.