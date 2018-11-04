LeBron James Gives Luke Walton Vote of Confidence After Win vs. Trail Blazers

LeBron James threw his support behind head coach Luke Walton following Saturday's 114-110 win over the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center.

"I mean, it's great to win, period," James said, according to ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk"Listen, coaching staff put us in a position to win, and it's up to us to go up and execute.

"Luke can care less about what's going on outside. We could as well. I'm the last person to ask about scrutiny or anything of that nature. So none of that stuff matters to me. The only thing that matters to me is what goes on inside this locker room, both home and away."

James' comments came two days after ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin reported Lakers President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson "admonished" Walton in a meeting following the team's 2-5 start to the season.

The Los Angeles Times' Brad Turner added Johnson was more upset about the Lakers "not having a system in place than the wins and losses."

Shortly after the report surfaced, Walton made it clear he felt safe despite the mounting pressure that has accompanied James' offseason arrival.

"I don't feel like I am going anywhere," he told reporters.

Since then, the Lakers have ripped off two straight wins, including Saturday's effort that saw them withstand the Blazers' 37-point fourth-quarter barrage.

The Lakers will be back in action Sunday night at Staples Center for a showdown with the Toronto Raptors.

