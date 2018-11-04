College Football Rankings 2018: Bleacher Report's Week 11 Top 25

0 of 4

Week 10 of the college football season had a promising slate of games on paper, and it produced entertainment and answers alike. Key Top 25 matchups featuring elite teams from every conference began to shape how the season's final month will play out.

Alabama and Clemson have continued to separate themselves from the pack, as they're playing at an elite level entering the home stretch. Notre Dame, Michigan and Georgia will vie for the final two College Football Playoff spots but can't afford a slip-up.

Ohio State, UCF and West Virginia survived but are on the outside looking in as of this week. The Mountaineers narrowly escaped the Texas Longhorns' grasp with Will Grier's last-minute touchdown heave, shocking the Longhorns on their home field.

A bevy of other Top 25 teams lost, causing havoc in our poll. Group of Five squads have begun to invade the rankings as major conferences have worn thin. This gives lesser-known schools hope they can boost their prestige and bowl profile.

Bleacher Report's panel of experts—Matt Hayes, David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Brad Shepard and Ian Wharton—voted on the action. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, followed by 24 points for second, 23 for third, etc.

Here is our Week 11 poll:

1. Alabama (last week: 1)

2. Clemson (2)

3. Notre Dame (3)

4. Michigan (6)

5. Georgia (5)

6. Oklahoma (7)

7. West Virginia (10)

8. Ohio State (8)

9. UCF (9)

10. LSU (4)

11. Washington State (12)

12. Kentucky (11)

13. Syracuse (21)

14. Boston College (NR)

15. Fresno State (25)

16. Utah State (20)

17. NC State (24)

18. Iowa State (NR)

19. Cincinnati (NR)

T-20. Purdue (NR)

T-20. Texas (15)

22. Mississippi State (NR)

23. Buffalo (NR)

24. Penn State (13)

25. UAB (NR)

Others receiving votes: Michigan State, Washington, Army, Auburn, Florida, Boise State, Texas Tech