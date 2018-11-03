D'Andre Swift, Georgia Beat Benny Snell Jr., Kentucky 34-17 to Clinch SEC East

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs dominated the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats 34-17 on Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky, to clinch the SEC East crown.

Georgia and Kentucky entered the game with identical 7-1 records, with 5-1 marks in the SEC, but the Wildcats were no match for Georgia's hard-hitting defense and high-octane running game.

Georgia will play in the SEC Championship Game for the second consecutive year, and it will likely meet the winner of Saturday night's contest between undefeated Alabama and one-loss LSU.

The Kentucky offense struggled mightily Saturday, gaining just 310 total yards, many of which came during garbage time.

Georgia did most of its offensive damage on the ground, as D'Andre Swift rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns, and Elijah Holyfield added 115 yards and a score.



Quarterback Jake Fromm wasn't called upon much, but he played a clean game and finished with 113 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions on 14-of-20 passing.



Fromm did lose a pair of fumbles, though, which led freshman quarterback to get Justin Fields some snaps in running situations.

The Bulldogs scored a touchdown on their first possession and carried a 14-3 lead into halftime before putting Kentucky away with big running plays in the second half. That included Swift's 83-yard, third-quarter touchdown run:

A lack of big offensive plays doomed the Wildcats, as quarterback Terry Wilson barely put a dent in the Georgia defense with 226 yards and one touchdown through the air, while rushing for just 12 yards.



Running back Benny Snell Jr. did rush for a touchdown late in the third quarter and finished with 73 yards on the ground, but Kentucky couldn't overcome Georgia's lead.

Had Kentucky won, it would have marked the Wildcats' first appearance in the SEC title game.

Swift, Holyfield Are Biggest Keys to Georgia Winning SEC Title

When it comes to the Georgia offense, there is usually a great deal of focus on Fromm because of his status as a sophomore quarterback.

While the Bulldogs need Fromm to play relatively mistake-free football down the stretch, he hasn't shown this season that he is capable of winning games on his own yet.

Because of that, the Bulldogs need to employ a game plan similar to what they did Saturday against Kentucky in the SEC Championship Game against either Alabama or LSU.

Swift and Holyfield pounded the Kentucky defense into submission, allowing Georgia to become the first team to score more than 20 points against the Wildcats all season.

On the heels of the first 100-yard rushing game of his career last week, Swift was even better in helping Georgia clinch the SEC East.

In addition to his 83-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, Swift made the defense look silly on a 20-yard touchdown run in the second quarter:

Swift has home run potential every time he touches the ball, and he is Georgia's best source of big plays on the offensive side of the ball.

His performance Saturday was made more impressive by the fact that Kentucky has one of the stoutest defenses in the nation.

In fact, the Wildcats hadn't allowed a run as long as his 83-yard touchdown in five years, per ESPN Stats & Info:

While Swift is the big-play guy, Holyfield is a grinder who specializes at wearing down opposing defenses with his hard-charging style.

Michael Collins of FanSided noted that Holyfield makes life miserable for would-be tacklers:

That was clear during the third quarter when Holyfield carried defenders on his back into the end zone on a four-yard touchdown run:

Holyfield is especially effective when Georgia has a lead since he can keep the chains moving and bleed clock while keeping the opposing offense on the sidelines.

He has been so impressive this year that Bleacher Report NFL draft expert Matt Miller views Holyfield as Georgia's go-to guy at running back:

Regardless of who the No. 1 back is, the Bulldogs have a special running back combination, much like they did last year with Nick Chubb and Sony Michel.

Swift and Holyfield may not quite be at the same level, but they aren't far off, and that suggests Georgia must ride them hard down the stretch.

Chubb and Michel were key in getting Georgia to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game last season, and they nearly helped the Bulldogs knock off Alabama.

Fromm isn't likely to put up big passing numbers against Alabama or LSU in the SEC Championship Game, but if Georgia commits to the run and plays a physical style, it has a chance to win the SEC for the second consecutive year.

What's Next?

Georgia will host the dangerous Auburn Tigers next week in a game the Bulldogs may need to win to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Meanwhile, Kentucky will face the Tennessee Volunteers on the road, as they look to ensure placement into a high-profile bowl game.

