Jarrett Stidham, Unranked Auburn Upset Kellen Mond and No. 20 Texas A&M

Thanks to a fourth-quarter comeback, Jarrett Stidham and the Auburn Tigers rallied for a 28-24 victory over the 20th-ranked Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday.

Stidham led the Tigers by throwing for 239 yards and two touchdowns, with junior wideout Darius Slayton hauling in eight receptions for 107 yards and freshman receiver Seth Williams grabbing two touchdown catches.

Texas A&M running back Trayveon Williams had 107 rushing yards, 75 receiving yards and three total touchdowns in a losing effort, and Kellen Mond finished the game with 220 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Early on, the scoreboard did not favor the home team. Texas A&M jumped out to a 3-0 lead on its opening drive of the game and was able to hold the Auburn offense early on. However, an Aggies turnover gave the Tigers great field position late in the opening quarter, and with some trickery, Auburn got on the board:

The two sides would trade scores throughout the first half, but it was Texas A&M that took a 17-14 lead into halftime.

For the second straight half, the Aggies came out of the locker room ready to play. Quarterback Mond helped his team open the third quarter with an eight-play, 75-yard drive, capped off by a one-yard touchdown run by Williams, to extend its lead to 24-14.

At that point, it appeared Texas A&M was on its way to victory. And it would stay that way for a while...and then things changed in a hurry.

The Aggies committed a pair of costly mistakes in the fourth quarter, missing a 36-yard field-goal attempt and throwing an interception on their following drive. Those miscues opened the door for the Tigers to get back in the game late—and they were ready to take advantage of the moment.

Stidham helped his team claw to within one possession by taking Auburn 71 yards in just two minutes to cut the deficit down to 24-20 with 5:14 to play.

From there, it was up to the Tigers defense to get a stop. Although Texas A&M was able to take more than three minutes off the clock, Auburn was ultimately able to keep the Aggies off the board and give the ball back to Stidham with a chance to win the game.

Taking over near midfield with two minutes to play, Stidham needed just two plays to put his team back on top:

Texas A&M's final drive didn't get the team to within striking distance, and as a result, the Aggies left town with a stunning loss after allowing two touchdowns in the final five minutes and 14 seconds.

The Aggies outgained the Tigers 421 to 278 on the day, thanks to a whopping 201-19 edge in the ground game. Not only that, but they held the ball for nearly 39 minutes. Anytime Auburn scored to take the lead, Texas A&M had been able to immediately answer—until the game was on the line.

Jimbo Fisher's squad lost a hard-fought battle against No. 2 Clemson earlier this season and also dropped games against No. 1 Alabama and Mississippi State. However, none of the losses will be harder to swallow than this one. This was a game the Aggies had control of and ultimately let slip away.

Auburn, meanwhile, has some momentum going into a game against the Georgia Bulldogs next weekend. Instead of entering the clash having lost three of their last four games, the Tigers will show up to Athens riding a two-game winning streak. And most importantly, the offense has to be feeling good about itself right now.

What's Next

Auburn (6-3) will hit the road for a showdown with No. 6 Georgia on Nov. 10, while Texas A&M (5-4) will return to College Station to host Ole Miss.