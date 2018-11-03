Winners and Losers from Week 10 in College Football

1 of 14

Michael Thomas/Associated Press

In what had been a back-and-forth heavyweight battle between two of the Big 12's best teams, everything came down to one two-point conversion.

Make that two.

After the West Virginia Mountaineers scored to cut Texas' lead to 41-40 with 16 seconds left, head coach Dana Holgorsen elected to go for two points and the win. He dialed up a beautiful quick slant that Will Grier hit David Sills V on for what looked like the go-ahead conversion.

But the officials awarded Texas head coach Tom Herman with a timeout (apparently) before the snap, meaning Holgorsen showed his hand and had to make another decision.

He went for two again.

And the Mountaineers converted again for a 42-41 win.

"That was an easy decision when you have No. 7 at quarterback and 13 [Sills] out there at wideout," Holgorsen told the Fox sideline crew after the game. "When they scored, I was like, 'Good, they scored quick.' Went to the offense and said, 'Let's go score and do what we do on the two-point play.' We've been saving that one. We've got a lot of confidence in it, so the decision was already made before we took the field."

This time, Grier tucked, and on a designed quarterback run, he crossed the goal line to stun the Longhorns. Grier got an unsportsmanlike conduct call on the play for taunting Texas, which set up the Horns with a chance to tie or go ahead.

But instead of trying to get the 20 or so yards needed to get into field-goal range, quarterback Sam Ehlinger scrambled around too long and tried throw go deep. It was a puzzling conclusion, but one thing that isn't in question is the faith Holgorsen had in his players' ability to make him look brilliant.