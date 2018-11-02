LaVar Ball Says He Could Coach LeBron, Lakers to NBA Title with His Eyes Closed

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 2, 2018

American basketball players LiAngelo and LaMelo's father LaVar Ball speaks during a news conference at the Harmony park hotel in Vaizgaikiemis village, Prienai district, Lithuania, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. LiAngelo Ball and LaMelo Ball have both signed a one-year contracts to play for Lithuanian professional basketball club Prienai - Birstonas Vytautas in the southern Lithuania town of Prienai, some 110 km (68 miles) from the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.(AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
Mindaugas Kulbis/Associated Press

It took eight games into the 2018-19 season for LaVar Ball to decide he could do a better job coaching the Los Angeles Lakers than Luke Walton. 

Speaking to Sky Sports' Declan Olley, Ball believes he can fix the Lakers' shooting woes with his eyes closed:

"If you have Lonzo and you have the best player in the world which is LeBron James, how do you not win a Championship? 

"My prediction for this season is the Championship. If they need help to shoot I'll coach them. I can coach them with my eyes closed. There's only one way to beat the Golden State Warriors is to go faster than them. If you have length and speed you can beat them." 

Ball's comments come after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin reported Walton was "admonished" by Lakers President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson for their 3-5 start. 

If the Lakers want to move on from Walton at some point, Ball has experience as a head coach. He was on the bench in Lithuania for his sons' LiAngelo and LaMelo during a Big Baller Brand Challenge game in January.

Related

    Love Out 6+ Weeks After Foot Surgery

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Love Out 6+ Weeks After Foot Surgery

    Cleveland Cavaliers
    via Cleveland Cavaliers

    Kawhi/DeRozan-Type Swap Could Help End Butler Drama

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Kawhi/DeRozan-Type Swap Could Help End Butler Drama

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Luke Is Already on the Hot Seat

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Report: Luke Is Already on the Hot Seat

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Is Dwight the Answer for 1-6 Wizards?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Is Dwight the Answer for 1-6 Wizards?

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report