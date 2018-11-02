LaVar Ball Says He Could Coach LeBron, Lakers to NBA Title with His Eyes Closed

Mindaugas Kulbis/Associated Press

It took eight games into the 2018-19 season for LaVar Ball to decide he could do a better job coaching the Los Angeles Lakers than Luke Walton.

Speaking to Sky Sports' Declan Olley, Ball believes he can fix the Lakers' shooting woes with his eyes closed:

"If you have Lonzo and you have the best player in the world which is LeBron James, how do you not win a Championship?

"My prediction for this season is the Championship. If they need help to shoot I'll coach them. I can coach them with my eyes closed. There's only one way to beat the Golden State Warriors is to go faster than them. If you have length and speed you can beat them."

Ball's comments come after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin reported Walton was "admonished" by Lakers President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson for their 3-5 start.

If the Lakers want to move on from Walton at some point, Ball has experience as a head coach. He was on the bench in Lithuania for his sons' LiAngelo and LaMelo during a Big Baller Brand Challenge game in January.