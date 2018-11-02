Indians Trade Rumors: Kluber, Carrasco, Encarnacion and More Available

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

After an inconsistent 2018 season that featured a quick exit from the playoffs, the Cleveland Indians appear willing to make drastic changes to their roster this winter.

Per ESPN.com's Buster Olney, the Indians have indicated they will be willing to listen to trade offers for Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco, Edwin Encarnacion, Jason Kipnis, Yan Gomes and Roberto Perez, among others.

Olney noted Cleveland intends to keep All-Stars Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez.

Cleveland is facing an offseason of uncertainty for the first time during this three-year run of American League Central titles. Bullpen stalwarts Andrew Miller and Cody Allen are free agents, as is All-Star outfielder Michael Brantley.

Per RosterResource.com, the Indians' 2019 payroll after player raises and projected arbitration are factored in is expected to be $145.488 million. The front office spent a franchise-record $134.8 million last season.

Encarnacion ($21.67 million), Kluber ($17 million) and Kipnis ($14.7 million) will be Cleveland's three highest-paid players next season.

Among that trio, Kluber would likely command the most attention in trade talks. The two-time AL Cy Young winner posted a 2.89 ERA with 222 strikeouts in 215 innings last season.

Encarnacion hit for power with 32 homers and 107 RBI, but his .246 batting average and .336 on-base percentage were his worst in a season since 2010. Kipnis' .230 average was the worst of his career.

The Indians won a mediocre AL Central by 13 games with a 91-71 record but were swept out of the playoffs by the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series.