Jimmy Butler to Play vs. Warriors After Missing Jazz Game Amid Trade Request

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau said shooting guard Jimmy Butler will play in Friday night's game against the two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

Alan Horton of Wolves Radio provided the update after Butler sat out Wednesday's victory over the Utah Jazz because of general soreness while seeking a trade from the organization.

The 29-year-old Houston native explained to ESPN's Rachel Nichols on Wednesday he planned to return against the Dubs and is merely protecting himself as he awaits a "resolution":

Butler is averaging 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.3 blocks across six appearances so far this season. The Wolves are 4-4, including a 1-1 mark in games he doesn't play.

His absence on Wednesday led to what will likely stand as one of the NBA's best stories at season's end as Derrick Rose flashed his old MVP form with 50 points, six assists and four rebounds to carry the Wolves to their win over the Jazz.

D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural Right Arrow Icon

The Butler situation continues to hover about Minnesota like a dark cloud, though.

Last week, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reported the Houston Rockets, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers were among the potential trade suitors. She noted the team could "seriously revisit trade talks 10 to 15 games into the season." The Timberwolves play their 10th game Sunday.

Butler will be on the floor Friday with a chance to bolster his trade value in a nationally broadcast game against the dominant Warriors.

The Wolves are probably going to have to revisit his availability on a game-by-game basis for as long as he remains on the roster, however.