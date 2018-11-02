Cavs Rumors: JR Smith Won't Seek or Accept Contract Buyout Despite Trade Request

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 2, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers' JR Smith watches from the bench during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Cleveland. The Nuggets won 110-91. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard JR Smith reportedly won't "ask for or accept a buyout" from the organization despite his public trade request Thursday.

Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported the update and noted the Smith situation is "another symbol of the tumult and dysfunction that have quickly risen to the surface for this team after it lost its first six games since losing LeBron James to free agency."

Cavs general manager Koby Altman asked the 33-year-old guard whether he'd want to take a leave of absence with his playing time likely limited after the team fired head coach Tyronn Lue on Sunday, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

"Yeah," Smith told reporters when asked Thursday if he wanted a trade. "They know. They don't want me here, so they obviously know."

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported the NBA will review the situation to determine whether Smith should be fined since players are not permitted to make public trade requests under the CBA.

Meanwhile, the 2012-13 NBA Sixth Man of the Year and the Cavaliers might be stuck together for the rest of the season.

Trading Smith would be difficult because of the $14.7 million cap hit in his contract, and it doesn't sound like a buyout is a viable path, at least at this stage.

Smith is averaging 2.5 points on 23.1 percent shooting through four appearances this season.

It's unclear when he'll return to the floor after being seemingly removed from the Cleveland rotation, but the rebuilding Cavs are back in action Saturday night against the Charlotte Hornets.     

