Report: Maryland Board Recommended Keeping Trainers in Jordan McNair's Death

G Fiume/Getty Images

The University System of Maryland Board of Regents reportedly recommended this week that the school retain Assistant Athletic Director of Athletic Training Steve Nordwall and head football trainer Wes Robinson.

According to Rick Maese of the Washington Post, Nordwall and Robinson have been on paid administrative leave since Aug. 10.

Nordwall and Robinson were under investigation following the death of Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair 15 days after he suffered exertional heatstroke during a team workout in May.

Per Maese, a source said the school has not acted on the board's recommendation regarding Nordwall and Robinson.

When asked about the trainers on Tuesday, school president Wallace D. Loh said their fate will be in the hands of athletic director Damon Evans: "The athletic director is responsible for all of the staff, coaches and other staff, in the athletic department. He will make that decision."

Following the investigation, the board also recommended that the school reinstate head football coach DJ Durkin.

Durkin was placed on administrative leave in August after ESPN's Heather Dinich, Adam Rittenberg and Tom VanHaaren published a report detailing what they called a "toxic culture" within the Maryland football program.

While Durkin was reinstated on Tuesday, Loh fired him Wednesday amid public pressure to do so.

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada will continue to serve as the interim head coach for the 5-3 Terrapins this season.