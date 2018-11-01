Stephen Curry Named Executive Producer on Charleston Church Shooting Documentary

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Stephen Curry's company, Unanimous Media, has received a producer credit in a documentary about the 2015 church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina.

Per Variety's Todd Spangler, the Golden State Warriors star is an executive producer on the project, entitled Emanuel.

Curry launched Unanimous Media in April and agreed to a multiyear deal with Sony Pictures to produce content for television and movies.

Emanuel chronicles the events of June 17, 2015, when Dylann Roof shot and killed nine people at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church. The movie premiered earlier this year at the Bentonville Film Festival and will screen later this month at the DOC NYC festival.