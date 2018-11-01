Terrell Owens Says NY Giants Should Bench Eli Manning, Backs Odell Beckham Jr.

Elsa/Getty Images

NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens has said quarterback Eli Manning deserves blame for the New York Giants' disastrous 1-7 start to the 2018 season and should be benched.

Wideout Odell Beckham Jr. has attracted some blame for his return of just two touchdowns in eight games, but former Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers star Owens told TMZ he backs his fellow wide receiver to come good:

"Odell can't perform because the quarterback is not performing. So, they should basically replace the quarterback.

"I mean, if it was anybody else, any other quarterback, he would have already been replaced. So, at this point, give someone else an opportunity.

"He's won a couple of Super Bowls, but I wouldn't put him in the legendary status. I wouldn't put him in that legend status as of yet ... no disrespect."

Manning, 37, has thrown eight touchdowns in eight appearances this season and is posting a career-worst touchdown percentage of 2.5, per NFL.com.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.